Student dies of snake bite

Thanjavur: A Plus Two student died of snake bite in a village near here last night.

Vinodhini, 17, daughter of Dharman and resident of Mela Theru in Koilpathu village, along with her friend, was on her way to a shop last night when she was reportedly bitten by a snake. She swooned and collapsed with froth coming out from her mouth. She was rushed to government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Vinodhini was studying in Class XII in a private school in Ammapettai. The school authorities declared a holiday today to mourn her death