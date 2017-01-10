FLASH NEWS Police posted at MLA’s houses in Tirupur amid protests DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Coimbatore


Student dies of snake bite

January 10, 2017
January 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: A Plus Two student died of snake bite in a village near here last night.

Vinodhini, 17, daughter of Dharman and resident of Mela Theru in Koilpathu village, along with her friend, was on her way to a shop last night when she was reportedly bitten by a snake. She swooned and collapsed with froth coming out from her mouth. She was rushed to government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Vinodhini was studying in Class XII in a private school in Ammapettai. The school authorities declared a holiday today to mourn her death

