Coimbatore


Student faints on road, fatally run over by bus

Covai Post Network
December 31, 2016
A post-graduate student of Government Arts College was fatally run over by a State-owned Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus here today.

M. Keerthika, 21, and Karthika, 21, both hailing from Tiruvarur, were pursuing their post graduation course in Computer Science at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Government Arts College. The two went to a private computer centre at a commercial complex near the Thanjavur railway station in connection with a project work related to their studies.

After completing their work, the two came out of the complex this noon when Keerthika fainted on the road reportedly due to giddiness. Unexpectedly, a TNSTC bus bound for the new bus stand, ran over her, killing her on the spot. A shocked Karthika fainted there.

Traffic police rushed to the spot and sent Keerthika’s body to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

