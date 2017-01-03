Student sexually assaulted, murdered

Police recovered the body of an engineering student from the fringes of forest near her house in Kallakudi near Tiruchi.

According to sources, Anusuya, 20, had reportedly taken the goats her family owned, into the forest near her house, when she was subjected to sexual assault and eventually murdered.

Kallakudi Police, who recovered the body with injury marks, have sent it for post mortem to Lalgudi Government hospital. “A man hunt has been launched to arrest the assailants,” they said.

Anusuya was a second year student of Ramakrishna Engineering College Perambalur.