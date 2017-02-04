FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Students asked to recite 100 Thirukkural verses in 10 days as sentence

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In a novel judgement, the Mettupalayam Magistrate Court ordered three students to recite 100 verses of Thirukkural authored by Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar in 10 days as the condition for granting bail and releasing them in an assault case.

The three college students were arrested in connection with assaulting a person in Karamadai limits, about 30 kms from here, a couple of days ago.

Considering the future of the students, police produced them before the Judicial Magistrate court in Mettupalayam in the district, some 40 kms from here, for remanding them or releasing on bail yesterday, police said.

The Magistrate, Sureshkumar, in his verdict ordered the students to appear before the Tamil teacher in the Government Boys High School and recite 10 verses of Thirukkural daily for 10 days. At the end of 10 days, the head of the school should issue a certificate to the students before the Court, the Magistrate directed.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS