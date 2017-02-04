Students asked to recite 100 Thirukkural verses in 10 days as sentence

In a novel judgement, the Mettupalayam Magistrate Court ordered three students to recite 100 verses of Thirukkural authored by Saint Poet Thiruvalluvar in 10 days as the condition for granting bail and releasing them in an assault case.

The three college students were arrested in connection with assaulting a person in Karamadai limits, about 30 kms from here, a couple of days ago.

Considering the future of the students, police produced them before the Judicial Magistrate court in Mettupalayam in the district, some 40 kms from here, for remanding them or releasing on bail yesterday, police said.

The Magistrate, Sureshkumar, in his verdict ordered the students to appear before the Tamil teacher in the Government Boys High School and recite 10 verses of Thirukkural daily for 10 days. At the end of 10 days, the head of the school should issue a certificate to the students before the Court, the Magistrate directed.