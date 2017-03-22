FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


Students boycott classes over non payment of scholarship

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017

Thanjavur: Students of Rajah Serfoji Government College here today boycotted their classes and resorted to a road blockade protesting the non-disbursement of scholarships.

Led by Arvind Swamy, District Secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students boycotted classes and squatted on the main road disrupting traffic for about an hour.

Police and Revenue officials, led by Revenue Divisional Officer C. Suresh. rushed there and held talks with the students. They assured them that scholarship would be disbursed to them in a week, following which the students called off their stir.

