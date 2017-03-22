Students boycott classes over non payment of scholarship

Thanjavur: Students of Rajah Serfoji Government College here today boycotted their classes and resorted to a road blockade protesting the non-disbursement of scholarships.

Led by Arvind Swamy, District Secretary of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students boycotted classes and squatted on the main road disrupting traffic for about an hour.

Police and Revenue officials, led by Revenue Divisional Officer C. Suresh. rushed there and held talks with the students. They assured them that scholarship would be disbursed to them in a week, following which the students called off their stir.