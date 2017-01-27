FLASH NEWS Miscreants give bomb threat to Coimbatore airport Local body elections to be held before end of April: TN Election Commission Federer and Nadal to square off in Australian Open finals 2017 25% of Padma awardees in sports have been cricketers Supreme Court to hear all Jallikattu matters on January 31 Rahul Gandhi announces Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Tesco unveils £3.7-bn merger deal with wholesaler Booker: reports Russian tourist jumps to death from multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reports Demonetisation, coupled with GST, will ensure more revenues to Centre and states, expand size of formal economy: Arun Jaitley Sania Mirza reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final

Coimbatore


Students carnival at VLB Janakiammal College

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2017

Around 600 school students exhibited their potential at the inter school carnival ‘Viva Yuva’2017 conducted by VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science as part of college’s Silver Jubliee celebration.

RPM Vidyalaya Matriculation School students were declared the overall champions.

Students showcased their talent in events like Adzap, Connexions, Word hunt-hindi and tamil,Tableau, Young chef, Snap shot and Brainiacs.

Dr.Vinu Aram, Director of Shanthi Ashram felicitated the students with awards and in her speech she ingrained the importance of English ,the significance of writing at a young age and the vitality of developing robust communication skills, a press release said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS