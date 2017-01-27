Students carnival at VLB Janakiammal College

Around 600 school students exhibited their potential at the inter school carnival ‘Viva Yuva’2017 conducted by VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science as part of college’s Silver Jubliee celebration.

RPM Vidyalaya Matriculation School students were declared the overall champions.

Students showcased their talent in events like Adzap, Connexions, Word hunt-hindi and tamil,Tableau, Young chef, Snap shot and Brainiacs.

Dr.Vinu Aram, Director of Shanthi Ashram felicitated the students with awards and in her speech she ingrained the importance of English ,the significance of writing at a young age and the vitality of developing robust communication skills, a press release said.