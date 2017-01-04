Students demand basic amenities in hostel, block road

Inmates of Ambedkar hostel of Raja Serfoji Government Arts College in Thanjavur staged a road blockade today protesting the non-provision of basic amenities in the hostel.

Led by Aravind, President of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students raised slogans condemning the authorities for their alleged apathy towards their genuine demands. There are 165 inmates in the hostel, Aravind said.

He alleged that the food provided to the inmates was of poor quality and the hostel lacked basic amenities including clean water and toilet facilities. “The rooms have no doors,” he said.

As traffic was disrupted for about an hour, senior officials of revenue and police departments rushed to the spot and held talks with the. They assured to redress their grievances at the earliest. Based on that, the students dispersed.