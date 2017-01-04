FLASH NEWS Odisha Cricket Association chief Ranjib Biswal quits after Supreme Court verdict. Debasis Samantray in charge of Ind-Eng ODI on Jan 19 Special CBI court sets January 17 as date for framing charges against the accused in Sheena Bora murder case, reports TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife registers a complaint in Bidhan Nagar (WB) against CBI alleging that she was not informed of his arrest 1.85 lakh polling stations to be in operation for Assembly Elections to the five states: CEC Nasim Zaidi Kerala suffered ₹1,000 crore tourism loss post note ban PM’s Dec 31 announcements to cost ₹3,500 crore to economy DMK leader MK Stalin elected as the party’s working president in the general council meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online

Coimbatore


Students demand basic amenities in hostel, block road

Covai Post Network
January 4, 2017

Inmates of Ambedkar hostel of Raja Serfoji Government Arts College in Thanjavur staged a road blockade today protesting the non-provision of basic amenities in the hostel.

Led by Aravind, President of Students Federation of India (SFI), the students raised slogans condemning the authorities for their alleged apathy towards their genuine demands. There are 165 inmates in the hostel, Aravind said.

He alleged that the food provided to the inmates was of poor quality and the hostel lacked basic amenities including clean water and toilet facilities. “The rooms have no doors,” he said.

As traffic was disrupted for about an hour, senior officials of revenue and police departments rushed to the spot and held talks with the. They assured to redress their grievances at the earliest. Based on that, the students dispersed.

