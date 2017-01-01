FLASH NEWS Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore Manchester United fight back to beat Middlesbrough in PL

Coimbatore


Students felicitated at Junior Festival

Covai Post Network
January 1, 2017

Members of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), India, on Saturday felicitated students who won prizes in the various cultural events held as a part of the Junior Festival celebration in the city.

In the competitions held between 25th and 30th of December for students under the age of 14, more than 50 students participated. Competitions including small games and literary events were held.

Giving away the prizes to the students, Habib Rahman, District Head of SIO, said that students should know their responsibilities and respect their parents.

“Parents should also make sure that students do not walk on the wrong path,” he added.

