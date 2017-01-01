Students felicitated at Junior Festival

Members of the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), India, on Saturday felicitated students who won prizes in the various cultural events held as a part of the Junior Festival celebration in the city.

In the competitions held between 25th and 30th of December for students under the age of 14, more than 50 students participated. Competitions including small games and literary events were held.

Giving away the prizes to the students, Habib Rahman, District Head of SIO, said that students should know their responsibilities and respect their parents.

“Parents should also make sure that students do not walk on the wrong path,” he added.