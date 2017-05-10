Students given training in software

Higher secondary and diploma students were given a six-day special training in various software courses here.
The training was conducted by Jansons Institute of Technology and was sponsored by various organizations, including Jansons, Apex Institute of Myltimedia, ByVal Technologies and CAD Centre.
The students got training in CAD, Multimedia, C++ and Application Development
The organisers said in a statement that the programme is aimed at skill development. The students were given certificates by the different industries.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….Read More
High cholesterol is one of the primary reasons for heart disease. While looking for risk factors your doctor advises testing for Total Cholesterol, Low….Read More