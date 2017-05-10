Students given training in software

Higher secondary and diploma students were given a six-day special training in various software courses here.

The training was conducted by Jansons Institute of Technology and was sponsored by various organizations, including Jansons, Apex Institute of Myltimedia, ByVal Technologies and CAD Centre.

The students got training in CAD, Multimedia, C++ and Application Development

The organisers said in a statement that the programme is aimed at skill development. The students were given certificates by the different industries.