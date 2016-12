Students of St. Mary’s school, Pudukottai organised a human formation signifying the arrival of new year.

The students gathered in human formation signifying 2017 in the school ground, and wished each other and the general public for a prosperous new year 2017.

“We thought of this new way of heralding the new year, to bring happiness and prosperity to all. People should forget tragedies of the past. This should be a new beginning and heralded with all promise and hope,” the students said.