Students rally to create awareness on Glaucoma

In order to commemorate the ‘World Glaucoma Week’ starting 12th March , and also to create awareness on Glaucoma, more than 100 students from various institutions participated in an awareness rally that was held in Race Course here on Sunday.

The rally was jointly organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Coimbatore Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons (CSOS). students and staff from RVS College of Nursing and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital participated in the rally that was flagged off by A. Pari, Inspector General of Police , West Zone.

According to the organisers, Glaucoma, often referred as the ‘Silent Thief of Sight’ is the second most common blindness problem. “In India alone close to 2.6 per cent of the population are suffering from Glaucoma and only seven per cent of them are aware of the presence of such a disease. Whereas the 93 per cent are totally unaware,” said a release.

“The awareness rally was organised to impress upon the public about having a regular and a comprehensive eye checkup, which is the only way to sight signs of glaucoma early and control it in time. People over the age of 40 years, those suffering from diabetes, migraine, who frequently change their spectacles, who have high minus power lenses, use steroids too often and most importantly those who have a family history of glaucoma, are generally at a higher risk of developing glaucoma,” the organisers added.

The release further said that patients should always go for a comprehensive eye tests to ensure early detection and treatment of glaucoma, thereby preventing irreversible loss of vision.