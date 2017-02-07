FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale

Coimbatore


Students remove tonne of waste at Kurichi Lake

Covai Post Network
February 7, 2017

Around 200 students of the NSS wing of Angappa College of Arts and Science cleaned the Kurichi Lake on the outskirts of the city today, removing about a tonne of non-degradable plastic materials strewn along the side of the lake.

The initiative, supported by the Save Kurichi Organisation, was inaugurated by Deepam Swaminathan, Principal of the college. The enthusiastic volunteers also created awareness among youth to protect the water resources existing in the outskirts of the city.

R. Manikandan, Secretary, Kurichi Kulam Pathukappu Iyakkam said, “The people in this area are not aware about the importance of this lake and are dumping waste into it. If taken care properly the lake water can be used as an indirect source of water covering 30 km area surrounding it.”

He added, “We have filed a petition with the Chennai PWD Secretary S.K. Prabhakar seeking to save Kuruchi Lake. In the petition we have also requested for funds to clean and desilt the lake.”

The cleanliness drive started at 8 am and ended at 12 pm.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS