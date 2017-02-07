Students remove tonne of waste at Kurichi Lake

Around 200 students of the NSS wing of Angappa College of Arts and Science cleaned the Kurichi Lake on the outskirts of the city today, removing about a tonne of non-degradable plastic materials strewn along the side of the lake.

The initiative, supported by the Save Kurichi Organisation, was inaugurated by Deepam Swaminathan, Principal of the college. The enthusiastic volunteers also created awareness among youth to protect the water resources existing in the outskirts of the city.

R. Manikandan, Secretary, Kurichi Kulam Pathukappu Iyakkam said, “The people in this area are not aware about the importance of this lake and are dumping waste into it. If taken care properly the lake water can be used as an indirect source of water covering 30 km area surrounding it.”

He added, “We have filed a petition with the Chennai PWD Secretary S.K. Prabhakar seeking to save Kuruchi Lake. In the petition we have also requested for funds to clean and desilt the lake.”

The cleanliness drive started at 8 am and ended at 12 pm.