A section of students from Government Arts College here staged a demonstration today seeking lifting of the ban on Jallikkattu to protect the traditional sport of Tamils.

The students, numbering nearly 100, gathered in front of the college and raised slogans in support of their demand and sought to allow the brave sport of Tamils, which is held during Pongal festival.

Holding a big banner, they demanded that the Government take steps to lift the ban on Jallikkattu permanently, police said.