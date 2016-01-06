FLASH NEWS Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore

Coimbatore


Students selected for Military Engg College meet with district collector

Covai Post Network
January 6, 2016

Students who have been selected for the Military Engineering College met with the District Collector Archana Patnaik here on Wednesday.

The Centre for Career in Uniformed Services, which is controlled by retired army officers, has been training cadets who wish to join the three wings of the country’s defence forces. As many as 304 persons have been selected for defence services so far from the centre, which was founded in 2005.

Sriyadhav Rajaram, a candidate from the centre, has been selected to serve in the Indian Military. Akshayaji Nair, another student of the centre, has also been selected for the Military Engineering College. Both the students met with the District Collector Archana Patnaik. They will soon be leaving for their training.

