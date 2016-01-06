Students selected for Military Engg College meet with district collector

Students who have been selected for the Military Engineering College met with the District Collector Archana Patnaik here on Wednesday.

The Centre for Career in Uniformed Services, which is controlled by retired army officers, has been training cadets who wish to join the three wings of the country’s defence forces. As many as 304 persons have been selected for defence services so far from the centre, which was founded in 2005.

Sriyadhav Rajaram, a candidate from the centre, has been selected to serve in the Indian Military. Akshayaji Nair, another student of the centre, has also been selected for the Military Engineering College. Both the students met with the District Collector Archana Patnaik. They will soon be leaving for their training.