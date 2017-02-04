Students showcase acting skills in two-day workshop

To bring out the hidden writers and actors in the students, a two-day workshop on creative writing and theatre arts, followed by a drama competition, was conducted at VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science, Kovaipudur on 1st and 2nd Feb.

The workshop was titled LIT – LA SCENA. The agenda for the programme was to train the students on dramatic skills through the workshop, following which the students were motivated to participate in a drama competition the next day, according to a press release.

The Guest of Honour for the first day was Archana Dange, Head of Operations, Helen O’Grady Drama Academy.

Around 150 students participated in the drama competition. The characters from Victorian age and Elizabethan age were enacted in a colourful manner.

Chief Guest Dr. N. Elango, Head – Post Graduate & Research, Department of English, The American College, Madurai, judged the drama and distributed prizes on the second day. While addressing the students, he said that one must master stage craft to become a professional actor.

Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science stood first, Maharani College of Arts and Science won the second place, PSG College of Arts and Science won the third place, and the best performer award was won by R. Balaji of KCT Business School.