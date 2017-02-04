FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Students showcase acting skills in two-day workshop

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017

To bring out the hidden writers and actors in the students, a two-day workshop on creative writing and theatre arts, followed by a drama competition, was conducted at VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science, Kovaipudur on 1st and 2nd Feb.

The workshop was titled LIT – LA SCENA. The agenda for the programme was to train the students on dramatic skills through the workshop, following which the students were motivated to participate in a drama competition the next day, according to a press release.

The Guest of Honour for the first day was Archana Dange, Head of Operations, Helen O’Grady Drama Academy.

Around 150 students participated in the drama competition. The characters from Victorian age and Elizabethan age were enacted in a colourful manner.

Chief Guest Dr. N. Elango, Head – Post Graduate & Research, Department of English, The American College, Madurai, judged the drama and distributed prizes on the second day. While addressing the students, he said that one must master stage craft to become a professional actor.

Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science stood first, Maharani College of Arts and Science won the second place, PSG College of Arts and Science won the third place, and the best performer award was won by R. Balaji of KCT Business School.

