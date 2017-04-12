FLASH NEWS Sensex drops 144.87 points to end at 29,643.48; Nifty falls 33.55 points to 9,203.45 Income tax summons for Tamil actor Sarathkumar and wife Radhika, reports Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta passes away after suffering a heart attack Swaraj denies taking Tharoor’s help for Jadhav statement Pakistan might have already killed Kulbhushan Jadhav: BJP MP ATMs running 30% short of cash 5 months after demonetisation 137 police personnel for every 1 lakh people in India: Govt Scientists to drill through world’s highest glacier DD beat Pune to register IPL 2017’s biggest win by runs Juventus thrash Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League

Coimbatore


Students showcase innovative products at expo

Covai Post Network
April 12, 2017

Students of city-based Kathir College of Engineering showcased products designed by them at the ‘Product of Products’ expo held here on Wednesday.

More than 34 products – that would bring in change in the lives of the differently-abled – were on display at the expo. The products were designed by 120 students of various departments of the college.

One such device that received appreciation was the one that would help convert a normal text into Braille.

“Visually challenged people will be greatly benefited by the device,” an organizer said.

Low cost wind turbine and a device to control water level using ultrasonic waves were also on display.

Another device, when fixed to the tyres of two-wheelers, would help in redeployment of stand once the vehicle starts moving, received appreciation from the guests.

Prizes were given to six products.

