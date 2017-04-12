Students showcase innovative products at expo

Students of city-based Kathir College of Engineering showcased products designed by them at the ‘Product of Products’ expo held here on Wednesday.

More than 34 products – that would bring in change in the lives of the differently-abled – were on display at the expo. The products were designed by 120 students of various departments of the college.

One such device that received appreciation was the one that would help convert a normal text into Braille.

“Visually challenged people will be greatly benefited by the device,” an organizer said.

Low cost wind turbine and a device to control water level using ultrasonic waves were also on display.

Another device, when fixed to the tyres of two-wheelers, would help in redeployment of stand once the vehicle starts moving, received appreciation from the guests.

Prizes were given to six products.