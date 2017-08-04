Students take out awareness rally on Dengue

More than 100 students of Akthar Jamath Corporation School in Ukkadam took out an awareness rally on Dengue at Karumbukkari today.
The students also carried placards containing messages on preventive steps against Dengue. They appealed to the public to keep their surrounding clean and not to allow stagnation of water in and around their houses. They also appealed to them not to indulge in self medication in case of fever and body pain, but to go to the nearest hospital.
Several Corporation officials and school teachers participated in the rally.
