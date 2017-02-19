Students visit Corporation old age home

Students from Suguna RIP V School visited and interacted with inmates of the Corporation Old Age Home in RS Puram here on Saturday.

The students, who visited the home with Eeranenjam NGO members, also provided food to the inmates.

The students, who have formed an organisation named Uthavum Ullangal, collect funds and use it to help the residents of the old age home every year. This year, they helped more than 100 people in the Corporation home in RS Puram.

More than 100 students participated in the visit, and also entertained the inmates with dance and music performances.

P. Mahendran, Managing Trustee of Eeranenjam, said that it was important that the students interacted with senior citizens and make them feel comfortable.

“These types of activities also help the students to understand about the reality of life in future. In most schools, students are forced to concentrate only on studies. Only activities like these would prepare them for life,” he added.

He further asserted that this would also be a warning to the students to respect their parents.