FLASH NEWS NEET 2017: TN sends bills to president, DMK seeks PM intervention India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer slams 202* as match ends in draw Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital World’s 1st transgender doll based on US teen to be launched MS Dhoni removed as IPL team Pune Supergiants captain; Steve Smith to take over DMK announces hunger strike on Feb 22 in all district offices of the party in Tamil Nadu An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres India wins silver at Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens Trophy Paytm Payments Bank to launch next week, says Paytm Founder Federer takes Aus Open trophy to top of Swiss Alps mountain

Coimbatore


Students visit Corporation old age home

Covai Post Network
February 19, 2017

Students from Suguna RIP V School visited and interacted with inmates of the Corporation Old Age Home in RS Puram here on Saturday.

The students, who visited the home with Eeranenjam NGO members, also provided food to the inmates.

The students, who have formed an organisation named Uthavum Ullangal, collect funds and use it to help the residents of the old age home every year. This year, they helped more than 100 people in the Corporation home in RS Puram.

More than 100 students participated in the visit, and also entertained the inmates with dance and music performances.

P. Mahendran, Managing Trustee of Eeranenjam, said that it was important that the students interacted with senior citizens and make them feel comfortable.

“These types of activities also help the students to understand about the reality of life in future. In most schools, students are forced to concentrate only on studies. Only activities like these would prepare them for life,” he added.

He further asserted that this would also be a warning to the students to respect their parents.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS