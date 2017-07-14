Sub judge of Athur dies in mishap

K.N. Nagalakshmidevi, Subordinate Judge of Athur Court in Salem district was killed in an accident involving her car and two-wheeler.

According to police, Nagalakshmidevi was returning to Athur from Dindigul with her husband, when the mishap occurred.

As the car reached Malliyakare, a two-wheeler came across the road and the car skidded off the road, while trying to negotiate the vehicle.

Nagalakshmidevi died on the spot and her husband Kumararaj, who was driving the car, sustained injuries, police added.