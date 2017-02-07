Sudanese national treated for multiple critical blockages in heart

A city based multi-speciality hospital has successfully treated a Sudanese national of multiple critical blockages in the arteries.

Mohamed Abdelrahman (42) from Sudan approached Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) after visiting leading hospitals in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru for getting the right kind of treatment for his complicated heart ailment for the last six months.

Mohamed was suffering from chest pain on exertion since last six months; when Dr. D M T Saravanan, Consultant Cardiologist, examined him he found multiple critical blockages in the arteries and advised an early bypass operation, a hospital release said.

According to Dr Devender Singh, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, multiple blockages and diffuse disease in the arteries made the surgery technically challenging. In this scenario, the team did a total arterial bypass operation using the best (both mammary arteries) possible conduit. Also the use of arterial grafts would now give the patient excellent long-term results, Singh said.

Mohamed, who was operated upon in the first week of last month, was discharged two weeks ago, and is doing well now and should be able to get back to his regular work a month from now, Singh added.

“With these kinds of complex surgeries, we are able to give a new lease of life to such international patients who come here at such a vulnerable stage,” Singh said.