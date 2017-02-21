Sudden appearance of leopard creates panic in Valparai

Panic gripped Valparai town in the district, following the sudden appearance of a leopard last night in a residential area.

The leopard was noticed around 10 pm by the residents, who were settling down for the night after their hectic daily routine, police said.

The animal came from the premises of a government school and entered Market Road, where there are a good number of houses. The residents immediately alerted the Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to trap the leopard by placing cages at strategic points, they said.