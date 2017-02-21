FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Coimbatore


Sudden appearance of leopard creates panic in Valparai

Covai Post Network
February 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Panic gripped Valparai town in the district, following the sudden appearance of a leopard last night in a residential area.

The leopard was noticed around 10 pm by the residents, who were settling down for the night after their hectic daily routine, police said.

The animal came from the premises of a government school and entered Market Road, where there are a good number of houses. The residents immediately alerted the Forest Department officials, who rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to trap the leopard by placing cages at strategic points, they said.

