Sudden demo by students against hydro carbon, methane project in TN

Eight students were taken into custody today, while attempting to stage a demonstration protesting against Hydro Carbon and methane projects in Tamil Nadu.

A group of students, numbering about 50, suddenly came to the VOC Park grounds, the spot of Jallikkattu protest, with a banner protesting against Kathiramangalam and Neduvasal projects, late in the evening, police said.

On information police rushed to the spot and attempted to persuade the students to withdraw the protest. However, some students resisted the entry of police, who then attempted to remove the students, creating some anxious moments, they said.

Even as other students left the place, eight students, including two girls, were taken into custody for interrogation, police added.