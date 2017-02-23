FLASH NEWS Pakistan: Eight killed, 21 injured by blast in Lahore DMK to raise TN govt issues with President Pranab Mukherjee Malyalam actor molestation: Main accused arrested as he sneaked into judge’s chamber to surrender Sasikala can be jailed for life if Jaya’s death probed: DMK Australia has not won a Test in India in last 13 years 3 soldiers martyred, 4 injured in J&K terror attack Mars could get Saturn-like rings in 2-7 crore years: Study SpiceJet flight delayed by 9 hours over crack in windshield A 100-year-old theatre has been transformed into a bookstore Valencia hand Real Madrid their second loss of the season

Coimbatore


Sugarcane Breeding Institute bags ICAR’s Cashless Institute Award

Covai Post Network
February 23, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Sugarcane Breeding Institute (SBI) here has received the Cashless Institute Award.

The award, carrying Rs. 3 lakh, was given away by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, at the recently held ‘Annual Conference of Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities and Directors of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institutes’ in New Delhi.

Tracing the steps taken towards this prestigious recognition for institutionalising digital transactions, the Institute Director Dr. Bakshi Ram said in a release today that in December last, the Institute had initially prepared a road map for transition to the cashless mode for all financial transactions in the Institute.

The infrastructural bottlenecks affecting the access and utility of digital payment options were also assessed and subsequently, starting from January 13, the institute has gone cashless for the transactions by installation of Point of Sale (PoS) machines, replacement of cash with debit cards, and insisting on alternative other digital payment systems, he said.

Simultaneously, the staff members were also made aware of the action plan and were encouraged to utilise the digital payment options.

All the sub-centres of the Institute were made cashless by adopting digital payment systems in receipts, payments and transactions, he added.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS