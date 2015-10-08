Suggestions pour in for Covai Smart City Plan

Traffic and public transport system are among the sectors that, according to most industrialists, need to be developed in the Smart City Plan (SCP) for Coimbatore. These were, in fact, the main issues that were discussed at the suggestion meeting held by the Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday.

The city corporation has been conducting a number of such meetings to give final touches to its SCP, in order to avail the Phase-I Smart City Fund set up by the centre. As part of its Phase-II campaign, the corporation officials had arranged for a suggestion meeting with the industrial heads of Coimbatore in the presence of Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan. Similar meetings with officials from various departments and the general public were held in the District Collectorate last week.

E.K. Ponnusamy, the President of Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA), said that separate lanes should be built for ambulances and school vehicles to reduce traffic woes in the city. He added that a ring road around the city should also be laid in order to connect all the highways.

To solve the parking space crisis, Ponnsusamy said, “More multilevel parking stations should be built in the city especially in the areas surrounding Town Hall and Gandhipuram.” Ponnusamy added that the city also requires a science park, a satellite library, dedicated powerlines for industries, Wi-Fi connection, e-governance, and concrete walls around water bodies.

Ravi Sam, the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, said that car-pooling should be encouraged in order reduce carbon dioxide emission.

In addition to relocating the Coimbatore Railway Junction and expanding the airport, the industrialists also wanted new drainage systems, road designs, stadiums, and waste treatment plants for the city.

Commissioner Vijayakarthikeyan replied that he would compile the suggestions and soon decide if they should adopt the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), or a Metro system for the city.