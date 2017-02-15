Suguna Foods boosts its rural connectivity with Tata Docomo

Tata Docomo Business Services (TDBS), a leading enterprise service provider, has successfully deployed data connectivity solutions for India’s leading broiler producer- Suguna Foods here, helping the company in achieving operational efficiency across its offices in rural areas.

“Poultry Integration” introduced by Suguna has energized the livelihoods of farmers in rural India and faced a typical connectivity challenge with its offices spread across the remote areas in Coimbatore.

Since the company required a solution to help them manage the increasing demand for stable and dedicated bandwidth in rural area offices, TDBS came forward and provided domestic Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) in Coimbatore and 42 sites with traditional MPLS and seven Sites of Xpress Virtual Private Network (VPN) to bring synergy and seamless connectivity in the functioning of the business.

“With our centres present in the far-flung places in the rural area, we required a robust communication platform for seamless connectivity across our offices. We are happy to partner with TDBS which has provided us with the suitable ICT solutions at an affordable price. The overall operational efficiency has improved with the better data handling experience, across all rural offices, Suguna Foods General Manager- IT, Karunanithi said in a release today.

“Suguna faced a typical connectivity issue for its rural operation, which was detrimental for the growth of the company. To mitigate the challenge, we offered Suguna with the best in class MPLS and VPN services for a seamless and secure connectivity across the rural sites, Joyjeet Bose, Regional Head-South, Enterprise Business, Tata Teleservices said.

Today, the company has successfully migrated to robust data communication platform and has achieved operational efficiency, better customer experience, and save cost,” Bose said.