06 Jul 2017, Edition - 723, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Supreme Court agrees to give 6 months time to government to show benefit of crop insurance on ground level
  • SC stays Madras HC order quashing PG medical admissions for the year 2017 in TN
  • China might issue travel alert for citizens visiting India
  • One of world’s biggest digital currency exchanges hacked
  • Company makes panda-shaped solar plant to power 8,000 houses
  • Tharoor files criminal defamation case against Republic TV
  • 3 out of 4 Vice Prez nominations received so far rejected
  • Man steals phone, uploads selfies to owner’s Google Drive
  • Federer becomes 3rd player to cross 10,000 career aces
  • Volvo to use electric engines in all cars from 2019
Coimbatore

Sukesh, father get chargesheet copy in cheating case

Covai Post Network
July 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar and his father Chandrasekhar were today given copies of chargesheet in connection with a case of cheating a kitchen equipment dealer in the city seven years ago.

Sukesh, who was in Tihar Jail in Delhi, in connection with two-leaves election symbol case, was brought to the city early today and produced before 2nd Judicial Magistrate Court.

Dealer Rajavelu had lodged a complaint that Sukesh cheated him of Rs 2.5 lakh on the promise of getting him the tender from Karnataka government in 2010.

Sukesh and his father Chandrasekhar, from Bengaluru, had been released on bail earlier.

Sukesh was brought from Tihar Jail while his father, on bail, came to the court this morning. The two were given copies of charge sheet running into to 60 pages.

Magistrate Rajkumar posted the case for July 20. Sukesh was taken back to Delhi by train.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Health Vlogger Eats Poisonous Plant Thinking It’s Aloe Vera on Live-Stream!
May 05, 2017

Digitization and technology have made our lives convenient. They have also exposed us to new, quirky ways to entertain and inform.......

Read More