Sukesh, father get chargesheet copy in cheating case

Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar and his father Chandrasekhar were today given copies of chargesheet in connection with a case of cheating a kitchen equipment dealer in the city seven years ago.

Sukesh, who was in Tihar Jail in Delhi, in connection with two-leaves election symbol case, was brought to the city early today and produced before 2nd Judicial Magistrate Court.

Dealer Rajavelu had lodged a complaint that Sukesh cheated him of Rs 2.5 lakh on the promise of getting him the tender from Karnataka government in 2010.

Sukesh and his father Chandrasekhar, from Bengaluru, had been released on bail earlier.

Sukesh was brought from Tihar Jail while his father, on bail, came to the court this morning. The two were given copies of charge sheet running into to 60 pages.

Magistrate Rajkumar posted the case for July 20. Sukesh was taken back to Delhi by train.