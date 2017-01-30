FLASH NEWS RBI says ATM withdrawal limits will be relaxed from Feb 1 SC Appoints former CAG Vinod Rai, Ram Chandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji as BCCI administrators, reports Bhansali Production assures social organisations there is no romantic sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji Tamil Nadu Government introduces bill in Assembly to hike penalty upto ₹2 lakh for allowing sewage flow in streets: reports Vodafone confirms merger talks with Idea Cellular TN Jallikattu law gets presidential assent Rahul Gandhi reaches Bhiwandi Court for hearing in the defamation case against him over remarks on RSS Six people have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City in Canada during evening prayers 6 bus passengers dead in collision between a bus and a truck on NH 28 in Sant Kabir Nagar. 27 injured : Reports Terrorist hideout busted by security forces in Shopian district of J&K; Arms and ammunition seized

Coimbatore


Sulur resident pleads Collector to help trace missing son in Canada

Covai Post Network
January 30, 2017

A resident of Kannammapalayam in Sulur has petitioned District Collector T.N Hariharan pleading him to initiate steps through the External Affairs Ministry to trace his 25-year-old son who has gone missing in Canada while working for Anglo Eastern Company, a mercantile navy firm.

Rohtas Singh Chauthala, accompanied by his daughter Meenakshi, who met media persons after submitting the petition said his son Karthick Chowdhry, spoke to them over phone in December and “since then his whereabouts are not known, even to his colleagues”.

The shipping company, with whom Karthick has been working with, had also failed to inform anything about his status or condition.

“We have already sent an email complaint to the External Affairs Ministry to speed up action and rescue my missing son. We don’t buy the argument that he is dead: he is very much alive and has gone missing in Canada,” Rohtas Singh said.

