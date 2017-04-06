FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Summer showers bring relief

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017

Wide spread showers on Thursday drenched parts of Coimbatore city that has been reeling under severe heat.

Thunderstorms lashed Kavundampalayam, Saibaba colony, Peelamedu, Kalapatti and surrounding areas for more than half-an-hour. ”There is every possibility of summer rains and the district is expected to receive 60 mm of rainfall during April and May,” said Dr. S. Panneerselvam, Professor and Head of Agro Climate Research Centre , Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

“This rain is a boon to the farmers , as it would help the maturing tree crops such as coconut, mango, sapota and guava crops. Farmers can start their ploughing operations, preparing the land for the subsequent crops,” he added

Hail storms were witnessed in Kalapatti near Sulur. “Thunder showers are caused due to local phenomenon and brief burst of rains accompanied heavy thunder occur during summer months . As far the forecast for the next two days, the sky will remain over cast for the next two days, and brief spells of drizzle or showers are expected,” Dr. S. Panneerselvam said.

