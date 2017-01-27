FLASH NEWS Miscreants give bomb threat to Coimbatore airport Local body elections to be held before end of April: TN Election Commission Federer and Nadal to square off in Australian Open finals 2017 25% of Padma awardees in sports have been cricketers Supreme Court to hear all Jallikattu matters on January 31 Rahul Gandhi announces Captain Amarinder Singh as Congress’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab Tesco unveils £3.7-bn merger deal with wholesaler Booker: reports Russian tourist jumps to death from multi-storey building at Thiruvananthapuram airport, reports Demonetisation, coupled with GST, will ensure more revenues to Centre and states, expand size of formal economy: Arun Jaitley Sania Mirza reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final

Coimbatore


Super bikes in traffic awareness rally

Covai Post Network
January 27, 2017

In order to create awareness about road safety among motorists, Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Wing of City Police S. Saravanan on Friday flagged off an awareness rally of super bikes.

Around 75 bikes of 1000 CC participated in the rally and rallied from Race Course to Women’s Polytechnic with all the necessary safety gears.

Super bike owners from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also participated in the rally.

Flagging off the rally, Saravanan said that the number of deaths caused by accidents has increased ovetall despite a decline in the total number of road accidents in Coimbatore in 2016 as compared to the previous year.

“We are conducting several initiatives to reduce the accidents and this is one of them,” he added.

He also said that the Police was trying to achieve 100 percent in getting motorists to wear helmets . “Around 85 per cent are following the rules now,” he added .

