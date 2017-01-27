Super bikes in traffic awareness rally

In order to create awareness about road safety among motorists, Deputy Commissioner of the Traffic Wing of City Police S. Saravanan on Friday flagged off an awareness rally of super bikes.

Around 75 bikes of 1000 CC participated in the rally and rallied from Race Course to Women’s Polytechnic with all the necessary safety gears.

Super bike owners from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also participated in the rally.

Flagging off the rally, Saravanan said that the number of deaths caused by accidents has increased ovetall despite a decline in the total number of road accidents in Coimbatore in 2016 as compared to the previous year.

“We are conducting several initiatives to reduce the accidents and this is one of them,” he added.

He also said that the Police was trying to achieve 100 percent in getting motorists to wear helmets . “Around 85 per cent are following the rules now,” he added .