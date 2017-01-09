FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Support for Jallikkattu gains momentum

Covai Post Network
January 9, 2017

At least 18 students were arrested here today when they attempted to burn the effigy of PETA CEO Poorva Joshipura, who they claimed was instrumental in imposing the ban on the traditional Tamil sport of Jallikkattu.

The students raised slogans against PETA claiming that the Supreme Court had banned Jallikkattu based on Poorva’s petition and set afire her effigy, police said. However, police personnel present there managed to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, a group of students affiliated to ABVP were removed from near the college when they were preparing to observe an hunger strike in support of Jallikkattu, police said.

In another related development, a group of persons, active in social media, assembled at VOC Park grounds holding placards in support of the sport, saying they wanted to seek support for Jallikkattu through the users of social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

