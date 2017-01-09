Support for Jallikkattu gains momentum

At least 18 students were arrested here today when they attempted to burn the effigy of PETA CEO Poorva Joshipura, who they claimed was instrumental in imposing the ban on the traditional Tamil sport of Jallikkattu.

The students raised slogans against PETA claiming that the Supreme Court had banned Jallikkattu based on Poorva’s petition and set afire her effigy, police said. However, police personnel present there managed to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, a group of students affiliated to ABVP were removed from near the college when they were preparing to observe an hunger strike in support of Jallikkattu, police said.

In another related development, a group of persons, active in social media, assembled at VOC Park grounds holding placards in support of the sport, saying they wanted to seek support for Jallikkattu through the users of social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp.