Supporting the Mudaliar community in Coimbatore

His father A.V.S. Sundaram was an active member of the Rotary Club and he grew up watching his father serve the needy. V. S. Sudhakar is following the footsteps of his father. He is the founder and Managing Director of the Coimbatore-based Mudaliar Trust. This is just one of the Trusts that he founded to serve the needy. Another is Sarguru Trust.

Mudaliar Trust was officially registered in 2009 and ever since it came into being it has worked towards supporting in all ways the people of the Mudaliar community.

“I thought forming a Trust to reach out to the people of the Mudaliar community would be a great help to them. Thus, with funds from my own pocket, the good wishes and blessings of my well wishers, Mudaliar Trust was established,” Sudhakar says.

From supporting a Mudaliar family with groceries and provisions for the month to sponsoring the education of a child to finding the right groom or bride for an eligible person who is single, this Trust continues to help in cash and in kind in whatever way it can. So far hundreds of Mudaliars who reside in and around Coimbatore have benefited from this Trust.