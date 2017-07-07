07 Jul 2017, Edition - 724, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Suspected Bodo ultra couple remanded, in City jail

Covai Post Network
July 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The suspected National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFP) militants arrested in Sulur late last night have been remanded in judicial custody and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

The couple, Ubane Pushan Pattari and Bikkaram Bassumattari from Tejpur district in Assam had been working in a private feed unit here.

According to police source, “We got information from the Army Intelligence Wing that the two persons belong to NDFP were working here. We arrested them on Thursday night.’’

Further investigation is going on and information had been passed to the Assam police who are expected here soon. The arrested were booked under Section 20 r/w 38 of UAPA act and remanded in custody till July 21.

