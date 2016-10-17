Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya launched

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), in association with The Arc Foundation, today launched the Swachh Bharat Swachh Vidyalaya (SBSV) scheme in 60 Corporation elementary and middle schools.

Aimed at providing access to separate functional toilets for boys and girls in these schools and to achieve over all health and hygiene among students, the MHRD-sponsored programme was launched at the corporation elementary school, Rathinapuri, by Corporation Commissioner K. Vijayakarthikeyan in the presence of Chief Educational officer Uma.

SBSV, is a health initiative, aiming to give better health and school environment to children, as children’s personal hygienic needs are prone to change dramatically, during their early childhood stage.

“Basic hygiene awareness will be taught to children in the 60 schools, with the help of 200 volunteers and this programme will have an impact on more than 9000 young children between the age group of 6 and 13,” said Aparna Aravind of Arc Foundation.

Basic hygiene habits would to be taught through mime, dance, and action songs. Awareness on personal health, segregation of waste, proper maintenance of the toilets, would also be taught to the children.

“All the 82 corporation schools will be covered under this programme,” she said.