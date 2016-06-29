Swathi murder case: Police investigates Coorg connection

Two teams of cops have left for Mysore and Bengaluru to investigate a fresh development in the sensational Swathi murder case. Currently, eight teams are involved in the investigations.

The teams were sent to Karnataka following the recovery of the weapon allegedly used for the attack – a billhook found commonly in Coorg. The weapon was recovered from the railway track near Kodambakkam, the next stop after Nungambakkam, where the gruesome incident took place.

The police have not yet found Swathi’s cell phone. They suspect that the murderer took it with him. The phone was switched on hours after the murder, in the vicinity of Nungambakkam railway station, but it went dead soon.

Swathi was employed in Bengaluru and Mysore earlier. Police will also speak to her former colleagues from both the cities.

The cops in Chennai meanwhile are hopeful for a breakthrough after a tiffin stall employee identified the accused from the CCTV images. He said that the murderer was involved in a heated argument with Swathi before he took out the billhook and attacked her from behind. Swathi fell over the bench, bleeding profusely. She slid down the platform and died.

The police are also examining the surveillance videos at Mahindra World City, Paranur, to see if the stalker had followed Swathi to her workplace too. Swathi had reportedly told her friends that she was being stalked by a man for at least two weeks. Some leads from Facebook are also being investigated.

The police are now preparing fresh images of the stalker-murderer.