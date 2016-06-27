Swathi murder: High Court directs TN Govt to file report

The Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a report in connection with the murder of a woman techie last Friday in the Nungambakkam station.

A division bench, taking suo moto cognizance of media reports that there was lack of coordination between the railway security personnel and the State police, summoned government prosecutor Shanmugavelayudham and asked to submit a to detailed report on the investigation into the murder immediately.

The bench, comprising Justice Nagamuthu and Justice Bharathidasan, said it cannot turn a blind eye towards such crimes. They said it was painful to hear that still the police were not able to nab the culprit and warned if the killer was not apprehended, it (court) would come forward and take up the case by itself.

Making it clear that the court was not there to take up cases that have been filed, the bench ordered the prosecutor to submit a report immediately. It also questioned whether there was any difference between the State police and the railway police in the investigation.

Twenty-three-year-old Swathi, an Infosys employee, was stabbed to death in the station by a youth. Both the State police and the railway police are still clueless about the killer in spite of the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the City police from the railway police. “We are examining the video tapes obtained from the houses around the station. Investigation is on in a scientific manner,” a senior police officer said.