Swine flu virulent ; 44 suspected cases at Coimbatore GH

Over 100 persons are undergoing treatment for various types of fever, including suspected A (H1N1) virus (Swine Flu) and Dengue in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) here.

According to hospital sources, 55 persons are undergoing treatment for normal fever, while 44 are admitted with suspected symptoms of swine flu from various parts of the district.

Swine flu has already claimed 22 lives in the Government Hospital, being brought and admitted from private hospitals at late stages, including one in a private hospital here, in the last three months, they said.

They said that six A (H1N1) positive cases and eight dengue patients are being treated in special wards.

Thirty-five-year-old Selvi and 60-year-old Akhilandeshwari, hailing from Pongalur in Tirupur district died of Pneumonia last night, they said.