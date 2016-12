The AIADMK Government on Wednesday appointed Chennai Police Commissioner T.K. Rajendran as the Director-General of Police with immediate effect. Rajendran succeeds Ashok Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement.

S. George, DGP, uniformed services recruitment board, has been posted Chennai Commissioner.

This is the third stint for George as City Police Commissioner since 2012. He became city police chief for the second time after the general elections in 2014. He was transferred in 2015.