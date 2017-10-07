Take Centre’s assistance to contain dengue, Tamilisai tells TN Govt

Terming the measures adopted by the Government to check the spread of dengue were not adequate, Tamil Nadu unit BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said it should immediately seek the assistance of the Centre to contain the incidence.

“Tamil Nadu being one of the three States seriously affected by dengue that has claimed many lives, steps should be taken on war footing,” Tamilisai told reporters here

“The treatment for such a dreadful disease should be brought under the Chief Minister’s Health Scheme,” she added.

Questioned about Sasikala being released on parole, she said that this would not have any impact on the political situation in the State.

Reiterating her allegations on organ transplantation performed on Sasikala’s husband Natarajan, Tamilisai said that the touts were active in the organ trade and there should be a probe into the incident, since organ transplantation are flourishing in private hospitals.

On the reported closure of Government press in the city, she said that she was with the workers, as no persons should lose jobs. However it was likely that the workers may be transferred to other government presses, she said

Tamilisai said that her party had already condemned the incident, where Opposition leader in the Assembly and DMK working president, M.K. Stalin was reportedly ill-treated during the swearing in ceremony of Governor.

“There should be a thorough probe in the incidents, where some persons from the city having links with terror outfit IS,” Tamilisai said.