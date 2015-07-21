Taking creativity to greater heights

He is everything rolled into one – a poet, author, script writer, editor, theatre personality, casting director and an entrepreneur. He is Sureshwaran, a native of Pollachi (also known as ‘Kovai’s Kollywood’).

His love for literature right from his school and college days does not stop with being all of the above, but also extends to hone the skills of youth on acting and screenplay writing through ‘Bodhi – The Actor’s Studio’ in Chennai.

‘Covai Post’ caught up with ‘Koothu-p-pattarai’ Sureshwaran during an acting workshop in Coimbatore. He said: “Though I did my graduation in statistics, my mind revolved around penning poems, literature related articles, and writing scripts both for stage plays and feature films.”

He added that when he was a student of ‘Koothu-p-pattarai’, it was Na. Muthuswamy, who recognised his acting talent.

As luck would have it, Sureshwaran was fortunate to work as a faculty at the same institution where he was a student and left the organisation after serving for over a decade or so to start his own venture. He conducts workshops for students and NGOs on personality development, creativity enhancement, all the while writing plays and giving training on acting.

His interest in literature led him to launch a quarterly Tamil magazine ‘Karukkal’ besides a registered firm ‘Karukkal Film Society’ aimed at organising workshops on film making – both short film and documentary films, focusing on script writing and direction. In addition, he also screens films in schools, colleges, private sector organisations, and remote villages and tribal areas, to create awareness.

Not just contented with this, he expanded his horizon to being a casting director for some leading projects which came his way. Sureshwaran never missed an opportunity that came his way. He had also penned a book on acting ‘Nadippu: Agam Puram’ which was released at the Chennai Book Fair.

Sureshwaran’s ultimate aim was to turn director. He is spending time now to learn the trade and update his knowledge before plunging into Kollywood to earn a name as a successful director. His firm ‘Bodhi–The Actor’s Studio’ has come in handy for Sureshwaran to hone his skills even while imparting training to students.