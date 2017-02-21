Taking hairdressing to a whole new level

Starting as a small store in 2000 at a time when others thought that hairdressing would not thrive in South India, Naturals took a big leap of faith. Sixteen years later, it has become one of the leading brands in the country with close to 570 salons. Its CEO and Co-founder C.K. Kumaravel talks to Covai Post about the journey.

Your thoughts about entrepreneurship?

An entrepreneur is not someone with an MBA, or fallen from the moon or one who has a big surname. He should have the ability to think differently. Entrepreneurship is the vehicle that helps in expressing our ideas and passion.

How have hair salons evolved in the South?

Hairdressing has come a long way and, in fact, South India is one of the most organised markets in the country. There are more than 500 branded salons in this State, 300 in Chennai alone.

What are the challenges in the market?

One of the challenges the salon business is facing currently is lack of good quality and trained staff. To fix that, we have created India’s largest and finest academy in Chennai on a 30,000 sq ft plot, where 300 people can be trained at any point of time. But you need to come up with new ideas every now and then, or else your competitor will overtake you.

How do you see competition?

I love competition. Competition helps in opening up the market. If there is no competition, we take the customer for granted. When there is competition, you always have to be on your toes.

What are your future goals?

Today we are the leading brand in India with 570 stores. The next step is to make it the Number 1 salon in Asia. The current number stands at 650 stores by a Filipino company; we will be crossing that in a couple of months and then we are ready to take the big leap and make the brand international. We have also planned to start in Dubai and Sri Lanka.

We want to create thousands of woman entrepreneurs, open 3,000 salons and provide 50,000 jobs by 31 December, 2018. My long-term goal is to make Naturals the Number 1 salon brand in the world by 2025.

Advice to young entrepreneurs?

Your dream is your signature! Make sure the entire world knows it.