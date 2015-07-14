Taking ‘Silambam’ to the masses, free of cost

< p > Many traditional games are practiced in Tamil Nadu and Silambam is one among them. Historical evidences indicate that early humans who were wandering in different areas held sticks for safeguarding themselves and that ultimately led to the martial art of Silambam. </ p >

< p > Though it is a proven fact that Silambam is an ancient martial art form of the Tamils, most of the modern youth do not know anything about its significance. However, the Silambam trainers are carefully nurturing the art, so that it does not become extinct. </ p >

< p > A. Pavithra Priyadarsini (17) and her younger brother A. Vijay Abimanyu (15) of Mayilkal area near Madukkarai, Coimbatore, have mastered this art form. These youth belonging to a family of Tamil teachers learnt this traditional art and presently are teaching the same free of cost through their ‘Ilanthalir Training Centre’to many others in the area, in the name of Ilanthalir training centre. Besides Silambam, this duo has won many laurels in chess competitions at national and state level. </ p >

< p > Their parents, Anbu Ganapathi and Revathi have been constantly motivating them to take part in various competitions. </ p >

< p > “Since our family was traditionally inclined, the children have more affinity to the Tamil language and the Tamil traditional games. They have been learning Silambam from their childhood days with the help of trainer Angappan from Thiruchengode. Their initial stint started with a chance to play Silambam for 10 minutes in a programme in their village. Later, during the village temple festival they got a chance to demonstrate the art for two hours in front of Minister S.P.Velumani,. He advised them to teach the art to others in the area also and gave necessary financial assistance for that purpose,” the parents said. </ p >

< p > They have taught the art to more than 100 youth in their area. They have learnt various forms of the martial art like fight method, style method, single hand usage, spring knives method, deer horn method, dagger method etc. They are now learning the art of Kung fu also. </ p >