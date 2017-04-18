Talks to diffuse stand off between TN PWD and Kerala police held

A peace talk was today held between PWD, Forest and Police officials from Tami Nadu and Kerala over law and order situation after FIRs were registered against a group of people and PWD staff over an issue that happened some seven months ago.

The talks, convened by Pollachi Sub-collector Gayathri Krishnan confined to withdrawal of a case of Parambikulam police serving notice to 40 persons to appear before a court for their alleged involvement in a road roko at Parambikulam on September 13, 2016, which resulted in a cane charge.

The incident was related to a case, when a group of PWD officials from the State were prevented by Kerala Forest Department officials from entering the PAP dam site on September 10 last year.

As a retaliation, PWD had cancelled a bus, transporting school children of Tamil families staying at PAP dam site in Kerala, to take and bring back them from the site to school near Anamalai, leading to a picketing by Tamils on September 13 and blocking Government and tourist vehicles.

This prompted Kerala police to resort to cane charge to disperse them and some injured in the melee and Parambikkulam police had registered a case under various sections of IPC including 353, (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

Police had asked a PWD official N Thyagaraj and bus driver Ponnusamy to appear before them. Similarly 40 persons were also asked to appear before a Magistrate court in Chittur, when the trial begins in the case.

In order to diffuse the tension between two neighbouring population, the officials held talks today seeking cooperation in maintaining peace and cordial relationship.

The minutes during the meeting will be sent to both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governments for taking necessary action, they said.