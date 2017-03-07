Tamil Nadu fishermen ask Modi to force action against Sri Lankan murderers

Ramanathapuram village rises in protest against killing of its fisherman K Bristo by Sri Lankan naval forces and refuse to cremate his body till the centre came out with assurance of action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu fisheries minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday reached Thangachimadam village in Ramanathapuram district and assured the family members of slain fishermen K Bristo and villagers that the Tamil Nadu government will convey their demands to the central government. The villagers refused to take the body of the dead fisherman, killed by Sri Lankan naval forces, till the central government gave an assurance that no similar incidents will take place in future.

The villagers demanded that the centre must force the arrest of the Sri Lankan naval personnel who killed the fishermen. However, the Sri Lankan government has denied that any of its personnel had fired upon Indian fishermen.

The villagers insisted that union minister Pon Radhakrishnan must personally visit and receive their memorandum addressed to the central government as he represented the Tamil Nadu in the union council of ministers.

Representatives of several fishermen organistions also congregated at the village to express their solidarity with the family of the fishermen killed by firing by Sri Lankan naval forces. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami urged prime minister Narendra Modi to take steps to curb Sri Lanka’s aggression against Indian fishermen.

In a letter to the prime minister, Tamil Nadu chief minister said, “I strongly urge the Prime Minister to intervene personally in this sensitive livelihood issue of our fishermen and use all means at the command of the Government of India to curb the unacceptable aggressive actions of the Sri Lankan Navy in the Palk Bay, and to protect the life, limb and liberty of our innocent fishermen.”

Palaniswami said the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India should be summoned and the strong feelings of the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu about the unprovoked firing on Indian fishermen be conveyed.

Five fishermen from Ramanathapuram district were attacked by Sri Lankan forces when their mechanized fishing boat was near Katchatheevu on Monday night. The fishermen were fishing in the traditional waters in the Palk Bay, when a fleet of four Sri Lankan Naval vessels surrounded them and opened indiscriminate firing on the fishermen.

“In no circumstances can such unprovoked violence from the Sri Lankan side be tolerated. It is the duty of the Government of India and the Government of Tamil Nadu to protect the interests and above all the life and liberty of our citizens,” Palaniswami said.

DMK working president MK Stalin, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadas were among the leaders who condemned Lankan navy’s attack and demanded that Sri Lanka not be treated as a friendly nation.

“The Lankan navy attack on Indian fishermen comes a day after Chief Minister K.Palaniswami wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the release of 85 fishermen and their 128 boats under Sri Lankan custody,” Ramadoss said.

Stalin said that the central government must act and force Sri Lankan government into taking action against the guilty Naval personnel who fired upon unarmed Indian fishermen.