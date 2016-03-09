Tamil Nadu objects to NEET for medical admissions

Expressing its strong objection to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and dental college admissions, the Tamil Nadu Government has urged the Centre to abide by the Supreme Court ruling, which revoked the test. It also has asked that the review petition, filed by the previous UPA Government at the Supreme Court, be withdrawn.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court had, in July 2013, found the NEET ultra vires the Constitution and had informed the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

Stating that the introduction of NEET would affect the chances of students from the rural areas of getting medical seats, she said that the introduction of a common entrance examination for medical colleges all over the country will infringe on the state’s rights to decide its admission policies.

The review petition filed by the erstwhile UPA government in the Supreme Court over NEET is up for hearing on March 15.