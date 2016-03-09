FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Tamil Nadu objects to NEET for medical admissions

Covai Post Network
March 9, 2016

Expressing its strong objection to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical and dental college admissions, the Tamil Nadu Government has urged the Centre to abide by the Supreme Court ruling, which revoked the test. It also has asked that the review petition, filed by the previous UPA Government at the Supreme Court, be withdrawn.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court had, in July 2013, found the NEET ultra vires the Constitution and had informed the Medical Council of India and the Dental Council of India.

Stating that the introduction of NEET would affect the chances of students from the rural areas of getting medical seats, she said that the introduction of a common entrance examination for medical colleges all over the country will infringe on the state’s rights to decide its admission policies.

The review petition filed by the erstwhile UPA government in the Supreme Court over NEET is up for hearing on March 15.

