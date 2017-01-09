Tamil Nadu to be most attractive investment destination, CM

Chennai: Asserting that Tamil Nadu would be a knowledge hub for innovation, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said the State would become the most attractive investment destination in India and one of the three most attractive in Asia with a total investment of Rs 15 lakh crore planned in infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a conclave organised in the city by a media house, which also happened to be the first public function of AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. She inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the achievements of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, ahead of the two-day conclave.

In his address at the inauguration, Panneerselvam said that the conclave being held in Chennai was a tribute to Jayalalithaa and added that the State government would move towards realising the vision of the late Chief Minister. “Our effort will be to not only retain Tamil Nadu’s lead in the sectors that it is strong in, but also to make a breakthrough in emerging and sunrise sectors. Tamil Nadu combines a business friendly agenda with adequate attention and funding for welfare,” Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, there was a buzz on social media after it was claimed that Sasikala walked out of the meeting when Panneerselvam was delivering his address. The claim was however refuted, with sources saying that Sasikala was there to inaugurate the meeting and the expo, and she had to attend a party event soon after.