Tamil varsity inks pack with Sri Lankan Open University

Thanjavur: The Tamil University here signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Open University of Sri Lanka.

In a simple ceremony held at Tamil University, its Vice-Chancellor Dr. G. Bhaskaran, and S A Ariadurai, Vice-Chancellor of the Open University of Sri Lanka signed the agreement today in the presence of S. Muthukumar, Registrar, Tamil University.

The MoU will facilitate exchange of teachers and students , undertake collaborative research and organize international conferences. This will be a boon for the 80 per cent of Sri Lanka Tamils who are unable to continue their higher education after completing their school education, an official release from Tamil University said.