Tamil varsity to host two-day yoga meet from tomorrow

Thanjavur: A two-day International Yoga Conference will be held at the Tamil University here from March 10.

The conference is being co-hosted by Yuva Yoga Madiram, Hong Kong, Tirumurugan Tiruvakku Tirupeedam, Malaysia, Brahmma Kumarigal Vidyalayam, Mount Abu and Vedathri Maharishi Ashram in Peralam, Dr. G. Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, said.

Yoga practitioners, researchers from India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, England, France, Germany, Mauritius, U.S.A, South Africa will participate in the conference.

Pointing out that Yoga originated among Tamils, Bhaskaran claimed that Pathanjali, author of Attanga Yoga Sutram, was a Tamilian. “Tiumanthiram by Tirumoolar had detailed expositions of Yoga and Aasana,” he added.

“The international conference is the first of the attempts to prove to the world that the art form is indeed from Tamil Nadu”, Bhaskaran said.

The conference will be formally inaugurated by Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharia Swamigal, hereditary Thiruvavduthruai Adheenam at 10 a.m. on March 10. Among others, S.A. Aryadurai, Vice-Chancellor , Open University of Sri Lanka, and A.M. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, will also participate.

“State Ministers Sevur S Ramachandran, R Doraikkannu will felicitate the yoga masters on the second day,” he said.

As an offshoot of the conference, a Yoga centre will be set up at Tamil University. “The weekend diploma course for in-service teachers will be conducted and diploma will be awarded to them so that they get service benefits.”

The Tamil University will also offer M.A. in Yoga from the coming academic year, Bhaskaran said.