Tamizh Arivu Thiruvizha begins

More than 500 students from various schools and colleges participated in the ‘Tamizh Arivu Thiruvizha’ that began here today.

Organised by the Tamizh Mandram of Kumaraguru College of Technology, the two-day event aims to bring out the students’ interest in the language and encourage them to develop the language skills.

Thirukkural recitation, essay writing and oratorical competitions were held.

Ilankavi Pandian, who holds the Guinness Record for giving speech for 91 hours and 17 minutes without a break, addressed the participants.

Karutharangam (conference), vaarthai vilaiyatu (word game), gramiya isai (traditional song), gramiya nadanam (traditional dance), koothu medai (drama), vivatha medai (debate), kavi arangam (poem recitation), sirippu sithiram (drawing competition), pesum Thamizh (oratorical com competition) and Thamizhodu vilaiyadu (playing with Tamil) were conducted.