TANGEDCO staff cut 12 trees short; residents appalled

For Ramesh Babu Rajaguru from Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore, the sight was heartbreaking. The sky was bear without the green cover and close to 12 trees that he had maintained ever since he planted had been mercilessly cut by employees from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

Citing fuse problems in the neighbourhood, reportedly caused by the branches of the trees near the Lexus Regency Apartments, TANGEDCO workers cut over 20 feet of the trees without proper notice.

“I have been grooming these trees for the past seven years ever since I moved in here. The trees have been a blessing to the taxi drivers who park their cars under its shade in the afternoon. But now it is all bare and they have been cut mercilessly,” said Ramesh.

He further added that if the people had found it to be a hindrance, they could have pruned it in such a way that it doesnt touch the electric lines.

“Some of the trees which were not a hindrance too have been cut. The men form EB had simply cut down all the trees near the lines,” he complained.

Adding that the trees would take another two years to grow back to this level, Ramesh who had also grown close to 30 trees in the locality, informed that the trees that were cut was also taken care of by nearby nursery.

“I have complained orally with officials. We are also planning to conduct an awareness among TANGEDCO men who need to be sensible in handling issues as this,” he told the Covai Post.