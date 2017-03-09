TANGEDCO to accelerate percentage of renewable energy sources

Thirty-seven per cent of total energy produced by TANGEDCO last year came through renewable energy sources, a top official has said.

“It will be further accelerate the percentage of energy generated through renewable energy sources,” TANGEDCO Chief Engineer, T. Haldorai said yesterday, while speaking at a one-day workshop organised by CII-IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) on Building Efficiency Accelerator (BEA), here.

Appreciating the council for aspiring to reduce one MW of energy demand in Coimbatore city, with City Municipal Corporation, he said that TANGEDCO will work closely with IGBC in greening their existing and upcoming office buildings, across Tamil Nadu.

Coimbatore city has more than 35 IGBC certified world class and landmark projects covering – IT parks, factory buildings, schools, residential, office buildings, CII Coimbatore Zone Vice-Chairman, M. Ramesh said.

With the active participation and support of Corporation and TANGEDCO, this unique workshop will soon be transformed into a larger movement driven campaign and in the process usher in greener & healthier Coimbatore.

IGBC Coimbatore chapter chairman, Rajesh B. Lund, acknowledged the excellent support extended by Corporation Commissioner Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, which was an immense strength in facilitating Coimbatore emerge as India’s finest ‘Green and Smart City’, the release said.